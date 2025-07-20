iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.28 and last traded at $128.08, with a volume of 17410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.92.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.