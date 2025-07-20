ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

