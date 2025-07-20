JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $34.00. JD.com shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 4,896,604 shares.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

