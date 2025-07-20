JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of ANET opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,814,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

