KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

