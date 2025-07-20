Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Price

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

UNTY opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $527.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $54,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

