Key Financial Inc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

