LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Macerich has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Macerich by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Macerich by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Macerich by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.