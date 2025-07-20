LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,588,195,000 after purchasing an additional 267,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,236,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,853,000 after buying an additional 141,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

