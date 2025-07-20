Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – July 18th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, reflecting their larger size and established market presence. These firms are often industry leaders with more predictable earnings and may pay regular dividends. Because of their scale and stability, large caps tend to exhibit lower volatility and are commonly viewed as relatively safer equity investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.36. 76,436,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,872,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.65. 39,141,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,503,911. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $563.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.84.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.02. 108,988,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,874,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

