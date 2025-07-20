Leerink Partners Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Leerink Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $510.00. Leerink Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $276.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.81. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $276.41 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $789,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

