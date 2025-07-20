Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.4%

DRS stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

