Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

