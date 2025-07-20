Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

