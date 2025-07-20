Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.