Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $75.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

