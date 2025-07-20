Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $833,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.97. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OI shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

