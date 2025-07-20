Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 733.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 528.00%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

