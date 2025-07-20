Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 220,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

