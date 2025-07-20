Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

