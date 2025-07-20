Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $35.42 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLIC. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

