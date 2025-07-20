Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,543,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,965 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

