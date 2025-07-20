Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,426 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 164,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $15.60 on Friday. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.