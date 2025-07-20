LRI Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

