Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.01. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 62,275,938 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Lucid Group Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

