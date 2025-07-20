Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
