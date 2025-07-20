Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 340,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 279,332 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Mesoblast Stock Up 26.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mesoblast by 86,566.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1,503.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 272,595 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1,174.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 85,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

