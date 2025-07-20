Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 49561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTSR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metsera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metsera during the first quarter worth about $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metsera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at $9,679,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

