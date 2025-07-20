Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

