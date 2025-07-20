Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after buying an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after buying an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $330.00 price target on Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

