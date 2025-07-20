M&T Bank Corp Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th.
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.74.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.35%.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
