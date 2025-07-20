M&T Bank Corp Invests $164,000 in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 2,250.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. National Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 17.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $33,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $475,690.77. This trade represents a 7.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

