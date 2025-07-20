M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,517,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

GAMB stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $385.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 24.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Gambling.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

