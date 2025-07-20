M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Holley were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $265.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. Holley had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

