M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,833 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $623,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $880,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UAA opened at $6.86 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.