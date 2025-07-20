M&T Bank Corp Takes $164,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 42.26, a current ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

