M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 847,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 843,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 61.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 308,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 117,157 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 567,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 82,367 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.4%

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.06.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -420.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.