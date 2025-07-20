M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $9,877,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,174,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,463,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 671,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

