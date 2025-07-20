Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 553.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $284.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

