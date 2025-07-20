Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $54,167,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Belden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Belden by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 157,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $127.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

