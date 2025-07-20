Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

ANF stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $172.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.56.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

