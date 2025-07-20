Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

