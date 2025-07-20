Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 18.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after buying an additional 383,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,081,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after buying an additional 1,420,569 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

