Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,406,142.06. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock worth $39,098,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.