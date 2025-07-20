Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

