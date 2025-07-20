Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,989.94. This trade represents a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $730.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.49. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $743.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

