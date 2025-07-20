Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Perrigo by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

