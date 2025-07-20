Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.4%

OGS stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

