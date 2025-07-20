Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 769 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.