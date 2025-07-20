Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 888 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,562.40. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

